Chicago White Sox Analyst Says of Top Prospect: 'This Is a Guy That Can Really Play'
Braden Montgomery is making his presence known with the High-A Winston-Salem Dash.
The No. 49 prospect in baseball and the No. 5 in the Chicago White Sox system, as rated by MLB Pipeline, Montgomery has played seven games with the Dash since his promotion from Single-A Kannapolis. And on Tuesday, the outfielder hit his first two home runs at the upper level to achieve his first multi-homer pro game.
That left him with a .360 average (9-for-25) and a 1.227 OPS so far at High-A. The 22-year-old also has five runs, four doubles and six RBIs.
The White Sox acquired Montgomery along with three other top prospects – catcher Kyle Teel (No. 27 overall, No. 2 Chicago), infielder Chase Meidroth (No. 8 White Sox) and right-handed pitcher Wikelman González (No. 17 White Sox) – from the Boston Red Sox in an offseason trade for left-hander Garrett Crochet.
Meidroth already made his MLB debut and entered the contest against the Kansas City Royals Tuesday night batting .273 in 14 games.
Teel and González are playing at Triple-A Charlotte, but it’s Montgomery who has White Sox analyst Steve Stone the most excited of the bunch.
“There’s no doubt, at least for me,” Stone said of Montgomery on the Tuesday night broadcast. “I think he's got the highest ceiling of all the guys acquired from Boston, and this is a guy that can really play. Teel is really good. Meidroth is really good. But as far as where he can get to with his athletic ability (Montgomery) has got that high ceiling.”
Before his move to Winston-Salem, Montgomery hit .304 over 18 games at Kannapolis with three home runs and 19 RBIs with six stolen bases.
MLB Pipeline projects a 2027 landing in Chicago for Montgomery, whom the Red Sox selected with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Texas A&M. He has only the 25 games of pro experience. He didn't play after the draft because of injury.
