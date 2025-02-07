Chicago White Sox Considering Moving Outfielder Oscar Colás to First Base, Per Report
Oscar Colás has largely failed to live up to the hype since signing with the Chicago White Sox in 2022, but the Cuban outfielder could be in for a transformative 2025 campaign.
According to Beisbol FR's Francys Romero, the White Sox are considering moving Colás to first base.
Colás made two starts at first in Triple-A last year, but that is his only experience at the position across his three seasons of affiliated ball. And while he played a bit of first base in Cuba and Japan, that was over five years ago.
Colás was 22 when he ended his career in Japan and officially defected from Cuba in December 2020. He became eligible to sign with MLB teams in January 2021, but didn't join the White Sox until January 2022. By that point, he had given up on being a two-way player, as he had been in Cuba.
After making his debut in High-A, Colás climbed to Double-A and eventually Triple-A all in one season. He hit .314 with 23 home runs, 79 RBI and an .895 OPS across 117 games on the whole in 2022, becoming a consensus top 100 prospect in the process.
Chicago gave Colás a shot in the big leagues in 2023, including him on their Opening Day roster. He proceeded to hit .216 with five home runs, 19 RBI, four stolen bases, a .571 OPS and a -1.5 WAR in 75 games, getting demoted to Triple-A on multiple occasions.
Colás spent most of 2024 back in Triple-A, although he did see action in 13 MLB contests. He hit .273 with a .641 OPS and 0.1 WAR in that limited time.
Over the course of his minor league career, Colás has hit .281 with an .818 OPS. Overseas, he hit .282 with an .826 OPS. If Colás can finally manage to translate that production to the big leagues, the White Sox will surely want his bat on the active roster.
Scouts praised Colás' arm in the outfield, but his overall defensive output has left much to be desired. And as a 6-foot, 230-pound lefty, Colás has the physical profile to make the move to first.
Former top pick Andrew Vaughn has served as the White Sox's everyday first baseman over the past two seasons. With -9 career defensive runs saved at first and -19 career defensive runs saved in the outfield, though, Vaughn may be better off at designated hitter.
If Colás can show he has what it takes to play a solid first base during spring training, he could make the Opening Day roster again in 2025. Even if he doesn't, he will surely get a bit more run at first at the start of the Triple-A season, fighting for another big league promotion.
