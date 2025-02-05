Chicago White Sox Fans, Rejoice: Baseball America Gives High Marks to Farm System
When you hit rock bottom, there’s only one place to go. Up.
And as the Chicago White Sox, who lost a major league record 121 games last season, look to begin the trek back to the top of the American League Central standings, they’ll be counting on the farm system to propel them.
White Sox fans got some good news on Wednesday, when Baseball America listed Chicago as having the No. 4 farm system in the majors.
That’s a marked improvement from last season, when Baseball America ranked the White Sox at No. 18. The immediately prior years? 2023, No. 28. 2022, No. 30. And 2021, No. 20.
Per Baseball America’s reporting, left-hander Noah Schultz is the No. 1 prospect in the White Sox system, followed by shortstop Colson Montgomery, left-hander Hagen Smith, catcher Kyle Teel and outfielder Braden Montgomery.
Rounding out the top 10 are catcher Edgar Quero, right-hander Drew Thorpe, shortstop Chase Meidroth, and right-handers Jairo Iriarte and Grant Taylor.
Schultz is a truly homegrown product who took part in a developmental team managed by White Sox scouts while in high school. Given their knowledge with Schultz, the White Sox selected him with the No. 26 overall draft pick in 2022 out of high school in the Chicago area, despite an illness that cost him part of his senior season. The 6-goot-9 lefty has drawn comparisons to Hall of Fame member Randy Johnson and former White Sox pitcher Chris Sale.
With four effective pitches, he is likely to reach at least Triple-A Charlotte this season.
Colson Montgomery also was a first-round White Sox pick (No. 22 overall, 2021) as was Hagen Smith (No. 5 overall, 2024). Taylor was selected in the second round, No. 51 overall, in 2023.
The remainder of the players in the top 10 landed in the Chicago system via trade. Iriarte and Thorpe were acquired in the March 2024 trade that sent right-hander Dylan Cease to the San Diego Padres.
Meidroth, Braden Montgomery and Teel were part of the return for pitcher Garrett Crochet from the Boston Red Sox last December.
Quero was included in the July 2023 deal that sent right-hander Lucas Gioito to the Los Angeles Angels in the first high-profile trade by the White Sox over the past few years.
