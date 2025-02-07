Former Chicago White Sox Infielder Yoan Moncada Gets Surprisingly Big Contract in Free Agency
Former Chicago White Sox infielder Yoan Moncada signed a one-year, $5 million deal in free agency on Thursday night.
Jon Heyman of the New York Post had the report on social media:
Moncada had been connected to the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners at various points of the offseason. Instead, he joins a group of White Sox castoffs in Anaheim, including Tim Anderson and Yolmer Sanchez, who both signed minor league deals with the club.
Moncada has a reputation and a prior track record, but it's been a while since he's had success. He hit 25 homers for the White Sox back in 2019. He also posted a .263 average with a .375 on-base percentage back in 2021. He hit .260 back in 2023.
Unfortunately, injury issues have hurt Moncada over the last few years. He played just 12 games in 2024 after playing 92 in 2023 and 104 in 2022. He was a durable player from 2018-2021 but hasn't been since. The White Sox declined his $25 million team option at the outset of the offseason. Given his recent production and injury issues, even a $5 million deal and a guaranteed roster spot seems surprising.
He's the former No. 1 prospect in the sport. The White Sox had acquired him in a trade with the Boston Red Sox that sent Chris Sale to Boston.
Moncada appeared in games for Cuba at the Premiere12 Tournament earlier this offseason, but there were also injury concerns in that tournament.
The Angels are coming off a season that saw them finish last in the American League West. The White Sox had the worst record in baseball.
