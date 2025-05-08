Exciting Athletics' Double-A Prospect Achieves Impressive Feat as He Throws A Gem
Left-hander Gage Jump probably would like to have his pro debut back as a do-over.
That came April 4, when the Athletics’ prospect – pitching for the High-A Lansing Lugnuts – threw just two innings against the Fort Wayne TinCaps (San Diego Padres affiliate). He gave up five runs (four earned) on six hits and two hit batters. He struck out five, but the TinCaps still put up a .500 average against him.
Even with that blip on his record, the 22-year-old Jump still entered his start Wednesday night against the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers) with a 3-1 record and a 2.74 ERA.
And Wednesday, he continued to show why the Athletics selected him with the No. 73 overall selection of the 2024 MLB Draft out of LSU.
In the fourth inning against the Whitecaps, he threw an immaculate inning – nine pitches, nine strikes, three strikeouts. Jack Penney and Josue Briceno were called out on strikes, and John Peck struck out swinging in between.
Here’s the video of the feat – all nine pitches.
It was part of a spectactular performance – and 3-1 win – for Jump. He pitched eight innings, surrendered four hits, gave up one run and struck out eight. He threw only 88 pitches, with 68 of them being strikes.
His season record improved to 4-1 and his ERA dropped to 2.32. He has struck out 45 batters in 31 innings. With just five walks.
If you throw out that first game of the season, he’d have a 4-0 mark and a 1.24 ERA. And an immaculate inning to his credit.
MLB Pipeline ranks Jump as the No. 13 prospect in the system. While he’s No. 5 among pitchers, he’s the only lefty in the group.
