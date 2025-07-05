Alex Cora Provides Multiple Big Minor League Rehab Updates For Boston Red Sox
Speaking on Saturday, Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora provided important injury updates on both Masataka Yoshida and Tanner Houck.
Per Chris Cotillo of MassLive.
Alex Cora says Masataka Yoshida will be active during the upcoming homestand. They’re not sure when. Tanner Houck will make another rehab start.
Yoshida hasn't played all season as he's been recovering from offseason labrum surgery on his throwing shoulder. He's gone 2-for-9 on his rehab assignment thus far. The Red Sox's next homestand begins July 7 and runs through July 13. They'll play the Colorado Rockies and the Tampa Bay Rays before hitting the All-Star break.
With Rafael Devers now traded, Yoshida has a clear path to fairly regular playing time at the designated hitter position. When Devers was on the roster, how Yoshida would be used was unclear, but that move cleared room for him. The Red Sox had interest in trading Yoshida during the offseason, but given his shoulder injury and his hefty price tag, they were unable to move him. He had three years and $54 million left on his contract heading into this season.
Yoshida hit .280 with 10 homers and 56 RBI in 2024, battling a thumb injury and his defensive limitations en route to just 378 at-bats. He still posted a solid .349 on-base percentage and has elite bat-to-ball skills. When he's able to play, he should be able to contribute to Boston's lineup. If he's able to play defense, he can provide some flexibility as well.
Houck, 29, hasn't pitched since May 12 because of a right elbow injury. He's had a disastrous season at the big-league level, going 0-3 with an 8.04 ERA through nine starts. An All-Star in 2024, he's gone 1-3 with a 7.15 ERA in Triple-A (four games, three starts).
The Red Sox are 44-45 this season and in fourth place in the American League East.
