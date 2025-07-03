Milwaukee Brewers' Fast-Rising Prospect Gets Very Positive Injury News
The Milwaukee Brewers got some positive injury news on top prospect Luis Pena, who was hit by a pitch on Wednesday while playing at Single-A Carolina.
Per Adam McCalvy, who covers the Brewers, on social media:
The Brewers got good news this afternoon on fast-rising prospect Luis Peña, who underwent a hand x-ray after getting hit by a pitch last night: It looks like a contusion, no fracture at this point.
Pena was the biggest riser in the latest MLB Pipeline rankings, where he shot up from No. 95 to No. 39 on the Top 100 prospect list.
Still just 18 years old, Pena plays the left side of the infield and pairs with teammate Jesus Made to make up one of the most exciting prospect tandems in the sport. He's hitting .311 with a .382 on-base percentage, and he's got six home runs 41 RBIs. A true speedster, he's got 35 stolen bases thus far.
If and when Pena gets to the major leagues, he'll look to become the latest success story from the Brewers' player development group. The Brewers have done a great job cultivating talent, with Sal Frelick, Jackson Chourio and Brice Turang all playing a big role in the team's success.
Milwaukee won the National League Central a season ago and enters play on Thursday at 48-38 overall. Milwaukee is taking on the New York Mets on Thursday night with first pitch coming at 7:10 p.m. ET.
The Mets are 49-38 and in second place in the National League East.
