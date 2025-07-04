Former Seattle Mariners Slugger Signs on with Division Rival Texas Rangers
Rowdy Tellez, who was recently released by the Seattle Mariners, is signing on with their division rivals, the Texas Rangers.
It's a minor league deal, according to Will Sammon of The Athletic:
The Mariners designated Tellez for assignment before the start of their last road trip, making the call once Luke Raley came back from the injured list. Moving on from Tellez also allowed the M's to keep Dominic Canzone, who has played better since returning to the big-league roster.
An eight-year veteran of the Toronto Blue Jays, Milwaukee Brewers, Pittsburgh Pirates and Mariners, Tellez is a .232 career hitter with 116 homers. Now 30 years old, he hit .208 for the Mariners with 11 homers. He had been signed to a minor league deal in the offseason and paired with Donovan Solano as a first base platoon. He played in 62 games with Seattle and became more valuable to the roster once Raley was injured at the end of April. With Raley back, the M's appear content to use Raley and Solano at the position, and they could go out and acquire someone else as well.
As for the Rangers, they enter play on Friday at 43-44 and with first base questions of their own. Jake Burger had been the plan, but he's been injured and spent time in Triple-A as well because of struggles.
The Mariners will continue their series with the Pittsburgh Pirates this weekend, while the Rangers take on the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.
