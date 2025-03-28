Atlanta Braves' Ace Spencer Strider to Begin Rehab Assignment at Triple-A
Atlanta Braves ace Spencer Strider will start for Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday as part of his rehab assignment from Tommy John surgery.
Strider will pitch against the Charlotte Knights, the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.
Strider missed the entire major league season in 2024 and made two appearances this spring, tossing 4.0 innings.
An All-Star in 2023, Strider is 32-10 lifetime with a 3.47 ERA. One of the best strikeout artists in the game, he's fanned 495 batters in 329.2 career innings. When he comes back, he'll pair with Sale to make one of the top duos in baseball, but it's possible that Strider could be on an innings limit as he works back into the season.
He's hoping to be back by mid-April, and this quick rehab placement likely confirms that that is a realistic timeline.
The hard-throwing right-hander helped the Braves get to the playoffs in both 2022 and 2023. He had a 2.84 ERA in two postseason starts back in 2023 as the Braves lost to the Philadelphia Phillies.
The Braves advanced to the playoffs again last season, but were beaten by the San Diego Padres in the wild card round.
Atlanta opened up the regular season on Thursday with a 7-4 loss against those very same Padres. The two teams will play again on Friday night as Reynaldo Lopez pitches for Atlanta against Dylan Cease.
Lopez was an All-Star last season.
The Triple-A season for Gwinnett begins on Friday as all of Triple-A opens up that day.
