Seattle Mariners Bring Back Former All-Star on Minor League Deal
After not making the Opening Day roster, former All-Star pitcher Drew Pomeranz has returned to the Seattle Mariners on a minor league deal.
Jon Heyman of the New York Post had the information on social media.
Pomeranz, 36, pitched to a 4.70 ERA in eight games this spring training. He struck out 10 in 7.2 innings and could eventually be a left-handed option for the Mariners out of the bullpen.
Pomeranz has pitched for the Colorado Rockies, San Diego Padres, Oakland Athletics, Boston Red Sox, San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee Brewers at the big-league level. He was part of the 2018 Red Sox team that won the World Series, though he went just 2-6 that season.
Lifetime, Pomeranz is 48-58 with a 3.91 ERA. He made the All-Star Game in 2016. Owner of one of the best curveballs in baseball, he could be a tough matchup for opposing lefties if he gets the opportunity with the Mariners.
While not official as of this posting, it's reasonable to assume that Pomeranz will pitch at Triple-A Tacoma. They begin their season on Friday.
The Mariners' Opening Day bullpen consists of: Andres Munoz, Gregory Santos, Gabe Speier, Tayler Saucedo, Collin Snider, Trent Thornton, Carlos Vargas and Eduard Bazardo.
Seattle will open its regular season on Thursday night at home against the Athletics. It will be a four-game series between the two division rivals. Seattle finished second in the American League West last season while the A's finished fourth.
Logan Gilbert (SEA) pitches against Luis Severino (ATH).
