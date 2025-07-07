Boston Red Sox $90 Million Man Set to End Minor League Rehab Assignment
According to Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora, Masataka Yoshida is set to end his minor league rehab assignment this week. He should be activated from the injured list on Wednesday, as Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports:
Cora said Yoshida is likely to be activated Wednesday.
Bregman has a heavy workout day today and team will talk afterwards about what’s next.
Yoshida hasn't played all season because of surgery on his right labrum, which has prevented him from throwing or playing defense easily.
He's gone 4-for-14 on his rehab assignment thus far, also posting three RBIs. The Red Sox's next homestand begins Monday, July 7 and runs through July 13. They'll play the Colorado Rockies and the Tampa Bay Rays before hitting the All-Star break.
With Rafael Devers now traded, Yoshida has a clear path to fairly regular playing time at the designated hitter position. When Devers was on the roster, how Yoshida would be used was unclear, but that move cleared room for him. The Red Sox had interest in trading Yoshida during the offseason, but given his shoulder injury and his hefty price tag, they were unable to move him. He had three years and $54 million left on his contract heading into this season, now he has about $45 million or so.
Yoshida hit .280 with 10 homers and 56 RBI in 2024, battling a thumb injury and his defensive limitations en route to just 378 at-bats. He still posted a solid .349 on-base percentage and has elite bat-to-ball skills. When he's able to play, he should be able to contribute to Boston's lineup. If he's able to play defense, he can provide some flexibility as well.
The Red Sox are 46-45 and 2.5 games back of the third and final wild card spot.
