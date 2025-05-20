Boston Red Sox Prospect Noah Song Makes Long-Awaited Return From Tommy John Surgery
The Boston Red Sox got a dose of good news from Sarasota County on Tuesday.
Noah Song took the mound in the Florida Complex League, drawing the start against the Baltimore Orioles' rookie squad. It marked the righty's first professional appearance since 2023, as he missed all of 2024 recovering from Tommy John surgery.
In 2.0 innings of action, Song allowed zero runs, zero hits and one walk with four strikeouts. That set the stage for the Red Sox to eventually snag a 9-8 win.
Song, 27, was Boston's fourth round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft. The Naval Academy graduate got a taste of minor league action that summer, but ultimately could not get his active service time delayed.
As a result, Song went to flight school and served with the United States Navy for the next three years. At the time, he was ranked as the No. 2 pitcher No. 6 overall prospect in the Red Sox's farm system.
Song got poached by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 Rule 5 Draft while he was away. He didn't last long in the Phillies' organization, though, working through back injuries before he got designated for assignment.
The Red Sox welcomed Song back, only to lose him before the next season got underway.
Song has now pitched in 23 minor league games over the course of his career, going 2-2 with a 3.66 ERA, 1.335 WHIP and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings. It remains to be seen how quickly Boston plans to progress Song through his rehab assignment, or if he has a shot to make his MLB debut in 2025.
