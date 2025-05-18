Boston Red Sox to Promote Top Prospect Jhostynxon Garcia to Triple-A Worcester
Outfielder Jhostynxon Garcia is getting promoted from Double-A Portland to Triple-A Worcester, Beyond the Monster's Andrew Parker reported Sunday afternoon.
Garcia, 22, hasn't exactly been lighting it up as of late, going 2-for-19 with five total bases over the past week. On the whole this season, the No. 6 prospect in the Boston Red Sox's farm system boasts a .256 batting average and .748 OPS.
Still, the Venezuelan outfielder notched back-to-back walk-offs last weekend, batting .286 with an .813 OPS through 28 games. He hit .286 with an .892 OPS in 2024, racking up 23 home runs, 24 doubles, 66 RBIs and 17 stolen bases across 107 games between Single-A, High-A and Double-A.
The Worcester Red Sox already had a pair of top prospects in their lineup in outfielder Roman Anthony and shortstop Marcelo Mayer. The arrival of Garcia – who is also known as "The Password" – will give the WooSox an even more star-studded group to work with in the short term, until one of them gets called up for their MLB debut.
Parker also reported that outfielder Zach Ehrhard will get sent from High-A Greenville to Double-A Portland to replace Garcia. Ehrhard was the Red Sox's fourth round selection out of Oklahoma State in the 2024 MLB Draft.
