Tampa Bay Rays Minor League Slugger Eloy Jiménez Lands on Injured List
The Durham Bulls have placed veteran slugger Eloy Jiménez on the seven-day injured list with right Achilles tendinitis, the Tampa Bay Times' Marc Topkin reported Monday morning.
Jiménez last took the field for the Tampa Bay Rays' Triple-A affiliate on Friday. In the 11 games leading up to his IL stint, the 28-year-old was batting .348 with an .815 OPS.
On the whole this season, Jiménez is batting .270 with two home runs, eight doubles, 12 runs, 26 RBIs, 13 walks, 28 strikeouts and a .700 OPS down in the minors. That is after he hit .244 with a .694 OPS in Grapefruit League play during spring training.
The Bulls gave Jiménez some reps at first base earlier this season, but he has since returned to playing almost exclusively in right field and at designated hitter.
Jiménez inked a minor league deal with the Rays this past offseason, fresh off getting dumped by the Baltimore Orioles. He previously spent six years with the Chicago White Sox, finishing fourth in AL Rookie of the Year voting in 2019 and winning a Silver Slugger in 2020.
It seemed like Jiménez might have had a shot to regain that level of glory in the big leagues when outfielders Josh Lowe, Jonny DeLuca, Richie Palacios and Jake Mangum were on the injured list. He was struggling at the time, though, and he got hurt just as he was heating up at the plate.
It remains to be seen how much time Jiménez will miss recovering from his Achilles injury, or if he will be able to pick up where he left upon upon his return.
