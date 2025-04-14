Boston Red Sox Share Excellent Injury Updates on Trio of Rehabbing Pitchers
A trio of Boston Red Sox pitchers are scheduled to make rehab appearances in the minor leagues this week, and for two of them, it’s expected to be the last stop on the way to Fenway Park.
Manager Alex Cora said Monday that reliever Liam Hendriks will pitch once more in the minors. Lucas Giolito is set for a Tuesday start for the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs, with Brayan Bello following him on Wednesday.
That’s according to MLB.com reporter Ian Browne.
Hendriks has made two rehab appearances, both as an opener, for the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox. He’s thrown two scoreless innings, giving up one hit, walking one and striking out four while throwing 36 pitches.
The right-hander hasn’t appeared in a regular-season MLB game since June 9, 2023, with the Chicago White Sox. He had Tommy John surgery two months later.
Hendriks, 36, signed a two-year, $10 million contract with the Red Sox before the 2024 season, despite his lack of availability following surgery. He went to spring training with Boston this February but was sidelined after seven appearances with inflammation in his pitching elbow and started the season on the injured list.
Giolito, 30, also missed all of the 2024 campaign; he signed with the Red Sox on a one-year contract with a player option for 2025 that will result in him earning $38.5 million over the two seasons. But he missed last season due to a procedure on his right elbow, then suffered a hamstring injury on his first pitch of spring training and has pitched only one inning in a Boston uniform.
With the hamstring issue improving, Giolito is close to making his first start in the big leagues since Oct. 1, 2023.
He’s appeared in two games with the Triple-A Woo Sox, throwing 5.2 innings and giving up one run on four hits. He’s walked four and struck out five and has an ERA of 1.59.
The Red Sox had said they’d try to keep the rehabbing pitchers close to home, which is why Cora identified Hartford, Conn., as the spot for Giolito’s next outing. The Sea Dogs are playing on the road at the Hartford Yard Goats, much closer to Boston than Rochester, N.Y., where the Woo Sox are spending the week.
Bello, a 25-year-old righty, has made three starts at Worcester and is 0-2 with a 6.52 ERA. He’s thrown 9.2 innings and has been tagged for eight runs (seven earned) in 12 innings, striking out 14 and walking three. He is rehabbing from a right shoulder injury.
