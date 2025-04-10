Minnesota Twins Top Prospect Lands on Injured List Early in Second Consecutive Season
The Double-A Wichita Wind Surge placed outfielder Walker Jenkins on the seven-day injured list Wednesday with a nagging left ankle issue, the latest injury for the Minnesota Twins’ top prospect.
Jenkins, 20, is ranked as the No. 3 overall prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline. The Twins selected him in the first round (No. 5) of the 2023 MLB Draft out of South Brunswick High School in Southport, N.C.
Soon after Jenkins arrived at spring training in Fort Myers, Fla., he sprained his left ankle during outfield drills. He missed the rest of spring camp but debuted with the Wind Surge over the weekend and played in the first two games of the season, going 1-for-8.
Twins general manager Jeremy Zoll said Jenkins felt “renewed stiffness” in his ankle, according to MLB.com
Last season, Jenkins strained his left hamstring on Opening Day and didn’t return until May 20.
The Twins have high expectations for the 6-foot-3, 210-pound Jenkins, who is projected to land in the major leagues in 2026. Thus far, he has appeared in just 110 career minor league games, batting .299 with 67 runs, 27 doubles, eight triples, nine home runs and 80 RBIs with 23 stolen bases.
MLB Pipeline also gives him good marks defensively, writing this:
“There may be a time when it makes more sense for Jenkins to slide over to right field, where his plus arm and offensive game profile very well. But he's an above-average runner whose plus instincts are an asset in center field, so there's no reason to move him permanently, even if he gets more exposure in the corners so there are options to get his bat into the lineup in the big leagues soon.”
Jenkins ran the gamut of the minor leagues last season, playing in the rookie league, for the Single-A Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, High-A Cedar Rapids Kernels and Double-A Wichita. He has yet to play for the St. Paul Saints, the Triple-A affiliate of the Twins.
Related MiLB Stories
HIGH PRAISE: Baseball America says the Charlotte Knights, the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, rank very high on the talent scale. CLICK HERE:
RARE BREED: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s new contract with the Toronto Blue Jays puts him in extremely rare company. CLICK HERE:
BASEBALL MEETS KENTUCKY DERBY: The Louisville Bats will pay homage to the Derby by wearing jerseys that look more like racing silks. CLICK HERE: