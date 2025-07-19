Cade Marlowe Makes Welcomes Return to True Affiliated Ball For Seattle Mariners
Out most of the season because of back surgery, Seattle Mariners outfielder Cade Marlowe returned to the field for High-A Everett on Friday, going 2-for-3 with an RBI, a stolen base and two walks. It should be noted that he did get 13 at-bats with the Arizona Complex League Mariners prior to going to Everett, but this was his first rehab game at an A-level or higher affiliate.
In total, he is 6-for-16 on his rehab with four RBIs and five walks. He's also stolen two total bases.
The 28-year-old had been designated for assignment in February, but cleared waivers and was assigned to Triple-A Tacoma before the back problems arose.
A former 20th-round pick of the Mariners in 2019 out of West Georgia, he made his major league debut in 2023. He's appeared in 42 games, hitting three home runs and driving in 11. He's a .240 career hitter in that limited action.
He had one of the more memorable M's home runs in recent memory, hitting a grand slam in the top of the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Angels in 2023.
Given that he's not on the 40-man roster, and that he hasn't hardly played all season, there's certainly an uphill battle for Marlowe to get on the major league roster this season, but with his speed (43 MiLB steals last season), there's always a chance that he could find an appearance this year.
The Mariners enter play on Saturday at 52-45 and four games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West. They are 1.5 games up on the Tampa Bay Rays for the third and final wild card spot.
The M's will play Houston on Saturday at 6:40 p.m. PT.
