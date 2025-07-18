Trio of Seattle Mariners Legends to Be in Cooperstown For Ichiro's Hall of Fame Induction
Seattle Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday, July 27, and a prominent group of Mariners legends will be there in Cooperstown with him.
The Hall of Fame announced on Friday that Ken Griffey Jr., Edgar Martinez and Randy Johnson will all be present at the ceremony. Though Johnson is in the Hall of Fame as a member of the Diamondbacks, his connection to the Mariners is very real after he spent 10 years in Seattle. He will have his No. 51 retired by the team in 2026, following Ichiro having his No. 51 retired this August.
It should be noted that Martinez's presence at the ceremony means that he will not be in attendance when the Mariners play the Los Angeles Angels that day. Martinez is the organization's Director of Hitting, and though he doesn't travel to every single away game, he has made appearances on road trips this season. The M's will attempt to beat their division rivals without him.
Ichiro will join Martinez and Griffey as the only players to represent the Mariners on their Hall of Fame plaques.
Ichiro was nearly a unanimous entry into the Hall of Fame, appearing on all but one ballot when they were revealed in January. He was named the Rookie of the Year in the American League in 2001 and earned the MVP that award the same year. The M's won 116 games that season - the most in American League history. They lost to the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series.
Ichiro was a professional for 28 seasons between his time in Japan and the United States. He played for the Mariners, Yankees and Miami Marlins, earning more than 4,300 combined professional hits. He was a 10-time All-Star and a 10-time Gold Glover. He also won two batting titles and three Silver Slugger Awards.
Ichiro is the the first Japanese player to make the Hall of Fame.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS HERE: Brady is back on on Friday, getting ready for the second half of the season. He previews the Mariners-Astros series and discusses its importance, although maybe not for the reason that people think. He also looks at who deserves credit between Dan Wilson and Jerry Dipoto, and he's joined by former Mariners first baseman Bucky Jacobsen. CLICK HERE:
WHAT DOES IT MEAN? The Mariners selected Kade Anderson of LSU at No. 3 overall in the MLB Draft, so what does it mean for the rotation moving forward? CLICK HERE:
CAL REWRITES HISTORY: Cal Raleigh won the Home Run Derby on Monday night, and with that, he re-wrote the history books. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.