Former Seattle Mariners INF, Current Radio Host, Discusses How Julio Rodriguez Can Grow

Speaking on the most recent edition of the Refuse to Lose podcast, Bucky Jacobsen, now a radio host at 93.3 KJR, discussed what needs to happen for Julio Rodriguez to up his game even further.

Seattle Mariners centerfielder Julio Rodriguez (44) waits for a pitch during an at-bat against the Baltimore Orioles at T-Mobile Park.
The Seattle Mariners open up the second half of the season on Friday night, and they'll be looking for Julio Rodriguez to keep up the positive momentum he had before the All-Star break.

Though the first half was frustrating for Rodriguez, he had six hits in three games against the Detroit Tigers, also walking four times. He homered in three straight games to end the first half. If the M's are going to improve upon their 51-45 record and get to the playoffs this season, Rodriguez having a better second half will be a big part of it.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Refuse to Lose podcast, former Mariners infielder and current KJR radio host Bucky Jacobsen talked about Rodriguez and what could help elevate him to the next level:

98% ​of ​the ​approach ​is ​proper, ​and ​that two percent ​is ​the ​most ​important ​two percent. ​Be ​on ​time. ​If ​you're ​not ​on ​time, ​you're ​not ​going ​to ​have ​a ​whole heck ​of ​a ​lot ​of ​success. ​So ​to ​me, ​​I ​don't ​think ​he ​has ​to ​pick, am ​I ​a .295 ​or. 300 ​hitter ​with ​20 ​homers ​or ​am ​I a .265 ​hitter ​with ​35 ​homers? ​I ​think ​the ​guy's ​capable ​of ​being ​a .300 ​hitter ​with ​35 ​homers. ​And ​we've ​watched ​him ​through ​spurts ​do ​that. ​The ​difference ​between ​big ​league ​guys ​and ​minor ​league ​guys, ​to ​me, ​is ​consistency, ​being ​able ​to ​repeat ​it, ​being ​able ​to ​be ​the ​same ​dude ​day ​after ​day ​after ​day. ​And ​he ​just ​hasn't ​figured ​that ​out ​yet at ​24 ​years ​old, ​he ​has ​not ​figured ​it ​out. ​That's ​what ​his ​problem ​is, ​is consistency. ​​And ​if ​he's ​not ​going ​to ​be ​on ​time, ​he's ​not ​going ​to ​be ​consistent. ​When ​he ​arrives ​at ​whatever ​maturity ​level ​he ​needs ​to ​get ​to, ​to ​where ​he ​understands ​the ​ebb ​and ​flow ​of '​I'm ​inside ​the ​baseball ​but ​on ​time ​is ​more ​important.' ​Once ​he ​figures ​that ​out, ​and ​we ​see ​it ​in ​spurts, ​he's ​going ​to ​put ​together ​a ​season ​and ​be ​the ​superstar ​that ​I ​think ​a ​lot ​of ​us ​deemed ​that ​he ​would ​be.

Jacobsen played with the Mariners in 2004, hitting nine home runs before injuries ended his career prematurely. He can be heard daily on the 'Chuck and Buck' show on 93.3 KJR.

