Jonathan Cannon To Start Rehab Assignment With Triple-A Charlotte Knights
CHICAGO –– The White Sox have scheduled the next step in Jonathan Cannon's recovery.
Cannon is set to pitch Tuesday for the Triple-A Charlotte Knights in Toledo as part of an injury rehab assignment.
"He's scheduled to pitch three innings, and then we'll kind of take it from there," White Sox general manager Chris Getz said before Monday's game in Chicago. "But he's in a really good place."
The right-handed pitcher was placed on the 15-day injured list on June 3 with a lower back strain. He threw a bullpen in Chicago on Tuesday, and the team said he was scheduled to throw an extended bullpen the following Friday.
The injury first affected Cannon's availability on May 24, when he was scratched from his scheduled start against the Rangers. He returned on May 27 against the Mets, and pitched 5.2 innings with nine hits, five earned runs. In his last start on June 2 against the Tigers, he threw 85 pitches across three innings with four hits, five earned runs, three home runs, three walks and five strikeouts in a 13-1 loss.
In his second season with the White Sox, Cannon, 24, has a 4.66 ERA and a 1.39 WHIP across 10 starts and 12 appearances. He logged 63.2 innings with 68 hits, 33 earned runs, 11 home runs, 21 walks, 51 strikeouts.
The White Sox turn to rookie right-hander Shane Smith for Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Tuesday's starter is to be announced, though the team said it will be a bullpen day. Manager Will Venable mentioned Mike Vasil as a candidate for bulk innings on Tuesday, as long as the team does not need to use him in Monday's game.
