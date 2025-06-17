Will Venable Explains Why Chicago White Sox Optioned Brooks Baldwin To Triple-A
CHICAGO – Brooks Baldwin's second major-league stint in 2025 didn't last long.
The White Sox recalled him from Triple-A before Friday's game in Texas, only to send him back down to Charlotte on Tuesday after activating infielder Lenyn Sosa from the injured list.
In a three-game series against the Rangers over the weekend, Baldwin struck out in all three pinch-hit at-bats. Manager Will Venable maintained Tuesday that they see the 24-year-old as part of the White Sox future, but he needs as many in-game reps as possible in order to develop.
"He looks good in the outfield, but with his ability you want to make sure he maintains that versatility. That's part of the reason why he's in Triple-A is because we want him to play," Venable said Tuesday at Rate Field. "He's still a young player, and what he can do on this field and his skill set, he really needs to play. We just don't have that opportunity for him here. He's part of our vision for the future here, and for him to get there and really develop, he needs to be in Triple-A playing."
Baldwin began the 2025 season on the White Sox Opening Day roster. Through his first 142 plate appearances in 2025, he slashed .215/.257/.331 with three home runs, 16 RBIs, seven walks and 38 strikeouts while playing infield and outfield.
But he was sent down to Triple-A on May 19 when outfielder Austin Slater returned from the injured list. Baldwin had an impressive 19-game run in Charlotte, slashing .380/.437/.734 with seven home runs, five doubles, 17 RBIs, three stolen bases, seven walks and 13 strikeouts.
It wouldn't be surprising to see Baldwin back up in the major leagues at some point in 2025. But for now, he'll look to continue developing at the plate and providing defensive versatility all over the field.
