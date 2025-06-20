Chicago White Sox Promote Pitcher From Double-A Birmingham Barons
The White Sox pitching staff is working through several injuries, which meant a couple minor league promotions ahead of Friday's game in Toronto.
One promotion that could help the starting rotation is Jake Palisch, who was called up from the Double-A Birminghams Barons on Friday. Palish, 26, is a 6-foot-4 left-handed pitcher who has served as a starting pitcher for the Barons over his last seven appearances.
During that stretch, Palisch has allowed just five earned runs across 39 innings while walking eight batters and striking out 26. In his most recent start, Palisch gave up three earned runs in six innings wtih five hits, three walks and three strikeouts. That came after back-to-back six-inning outings with zero earned runs.
The White Sox placed starting pitcher Davis Martin on the 15-day injured list on Friday with a right forearm strain, and Palisch may be able to step into that role. He's fully stretched out as a starter, throwing at least 71 pitches across his last six appearances and at least 81 in his last two.
The White Sox also lost left-handed reliever Cam Booser to the injured list on Friday with a left shoulder strain. So if the team has other plans for the starting rotation, there's a spot open in the bullpen for Palisch – or right-hander Wikelman Gonzalez, who was also promoted on Friday.
Palisch has been in the White Sox minor league system since 2022, making his way up from Rookie Ball to the major leagues, though he never pitched in Triple-A. He spent the entire 2024 season in Double-A, posting a 3.75 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP across 50.1 innings as a reliever. His 53 innings in 2025 represent a career-high as a professional.
