Cincinnati Reds Flamethrower Set to Begin Rehab Assignment Next Week
According to a report from Charlie Goldsmith, Cincinnati Reds' flamethrower Hunter Greene is set to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville next Tuesday.
Jake Fraley is also doing really well, taking at-bats this weekend. They’ll check in with him when they’re back home on Monday about the next step.
Greene, 25, hasn't pitched for the Reds since June 3 because of a groin injury. One of the top arms in the league, he's 4-3 with a 2.72 ERA this season. He's struck out 73 hitters in 59.2 innings, consistently flashing his upper-90s and low-100s fastball.
An All-Star last season, Greene is 22-28 lifetime with a 3.74 ERA. The Reds enter play on Saturday at 46-42 and in fourth place in the National League Central, but they are just 1.5 games back of a wild card spot. They haven't made the playoffs since the COVID 2020 season, so getting Greene back from injury will a big boost to those efforts.
They'll be back in action on Saturday afternoon when they take on the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. First pitch is set for 4:10 p.m. ET as left-hander Nick Lodolo pitches against lefty Ranger Suarez.
Lodolo is another solid piece of the Reds rotation, entering play with a 5-5 record and a 3.52 ERA. Suarez looks like he's destined for an All-Star Game appearance for Philly, and he sits at 7-2 with a 2.00 ERA. The Phillies lead the National League East.
