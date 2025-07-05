Minor League Baseball

Cincinnati Reds Flamethrower Set to Begin Rehab Assignment Next Week

Hunter Greene, on the injured list with a groin issue, is set to appear for Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday.

Brady Farkas

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at Great American Ball Park on June 3.
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at Great American Ball Park on June 3. / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
In this story:

According to a report from Charlie Goldsmith, Cincinnati Reds' flamethrower Hunter Greene is set to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville next Tuesday.

Hunter Greene is set to start a rehab assignment in Triple-A on Tuesday.

Jake Fraley is also doing really well, taking at-bats this weekend. They’ll check in with him when they’re back home on Monday about the next step.

Greene, 25, hasn't pitched for the Reds since June 3 because of a groin injury. One of the top arms in the league, he's 4-3 with a 2.72 ERA this season. He's struck out 73 hitters in 59.2 innings, consistently flashing his upper-90s and low-100s fastball.

An All-Star last season, Greene is 22-28 lifetime with a 3.74 ERA. The Reds enter play on Saturday at 46-42 and in fourth place in the National League Central, but they are just 1.5 games back of a wild card spot. They haven't made the playoffs since the COVID 2020 season, so getting Greene back from injury will a big boost to those efforts.

They'll be back in action on Saturday afternoon when they take on the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. First pitch is set for 4:10 p.m. ET as left-hander Nick Lodolo pitches against lefty Ranger Suarez.

Lodolo is another solid piece of the Reds rotation, entering play with a 5-5 record and a 3.52 ERA. Suarez looks like he's destined for an All-Star Game appearance for Philly, and he sits at 7-2 with a 2.00 ERA. The Phillies lead the National League East.

Related Minor League Baseball Stories

GETTING ROWDY: Rowdy Tellez, who hit 11 home runs for the Mariners this season, has signed a minor league deal with the Texas Rangers. CLICK HERE:

TOUGH INJURY SCARE: Luis Pena, who is one of the top prospects in baseball, is healthy after a scary hit by pitch. CLICK HERE:

HEADED to WBC: Marcelo Mayer, who is one of the top prospects in the sport, is set to play for Mexico in the next World Baseball Classic. CLICK HERE:

Published |Modified
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is the senior writer for “Minor League Baseball on SI’’ and the host of “The Payoff Pitch’’ podcast, which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. Follow Brady on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady.

Home/INJURIES