Cleveland Guardians Top Prospect Returns to Action After Missing More than a Month With Injury
The Cleveland Guardians got some solid developments on Saturday, as top prospect Travis Bazanna returned to action.
Bazanna, who was the No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft out of Oregon State, has been out since mid-May with an oblique strain. Playing for the ACL Guardians, he went 0-for-2 and played five innings. That comes from Guardians' Insider Justin Lada.
Bazzana is the No. 16 prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline. The 22-year-old had been projected to make his major league debut this season, but it's unclear how this injury will set back his timeline. The Guardians have dropped to 40-46 and could end up selling at the trade deadline, and that could potentially open up more opportunities for him. Playing for Double-A Akron this season, Bazzana has hit .252 with four homers, 17 RBIs and eight stolen bases.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Bazzana has a compact left-handed swing with quality bat speed and makes excellent swing decisions, leaving him with no obvious weakness at the plate. He rarely chases, makes contact with ease while generating upper-echelon exit velocities and produces against lefties and righties and all types of pitches. His exceptional bat-to-ball skills overshadow his plus raw power, and he gets to most of it while displaying the ability to drive the ball out of the park to the opposite field.
At the major league level, the Guardians will continue their series with the Detroit Tigers on Saturday. The Guardians lost 2-1 on Friday.
