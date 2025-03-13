Colorado Rockies Option Top Prospects Catcher Drew Romo, Infielder Adael Amador
The Colorado Rockies have optioned infielder Adael Amador and catcher Drew Romo to Triple-A Albuquerque, the team announced Wednesday.
Amador is ranked as the No. 7 prospect in Colorado's farm system, per MLB Pipeline, while Romo is ranked No. 11. They were ranked No. 5 and No. 8, respectively, at the end of 2024.
In an additional transaction, infielder Kyle Karros was also reassigned to minor league spring training camp. Karros is the Rockies' No. 21 prospect.
Romo hit .297 with an .837 OPS in Triple-A last season, but he hit just .177 with a .443 OPS upon getting called up for his big league debut. Through 11 spring training games this year, the 23-year-old former first round pick was batting .118 with a .387 OPS.
The Romo move lines up with reports that Hunter Goodman was beating him out in the battle for a roster spot. Goodman is now slated to split time with veteran Jacob Stallings in a catching platoon for the Rockies.
Amador also made his MLB debut in 2024, batting .171 with a .394 OPS in 10 games of action. The 21-year-old was batting .296 with an .806 OPS in Cactus League play, but he hit .230 with a .719 OPS in Double-A last season without ever reaching Triple-A.
With Amador out of the picture, veteran free agent additions Thairo Estrada and Kyle Farmer are set to shoulder the load at second base to open the season.
As for Karros, he had been hitting .310 with a .773 OPS in spring training. Through 162 career minor league games in the Rockies' farm system, Karros boasts a .306 batting average with 15 home runs, 37 doubles, 95 RBIs, 15 stolen bases and an .843 OPS, doing all that damage in High-A or lower.
