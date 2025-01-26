Colorado Rockies Top Prospect Charlie Condon Played Through Thumb Injury in 2024
Despite being the crown jewel of the Colorado Rockies' 2024 draft class, Charlie Condon failed to impress in the minor leagues last summer.
The 21-year-old outfielder hit just .180 with one home run, four doubles, 11 RBI and a .518 OPS in 25 High-A contests. That production was a far cry from what earned him the Golden Spikes Award at the University of Georgia earlier in the year, considering he hit .433 with 37 home runs, 20 doubles, 78 RBI and a 1.565 OPS in 60 NCAA games.
Rockies general manager Bill Schmidt spoke on the No. 3 overall pick's struggles on Saturday, explaining them away with a previously unpublicized injury.
"The thing with Charlie last year going out and – he had bruised his thumb and kinda didn't tell us that he had bruised his thumb," Schmidt said. "So he kinda played through it, which I think affected the performance."
Schmidt said that, while there have been internal talks, the Rockies have not yet decided which level Condon should start at in 2025. He was not included among Colorado's non-roster invitees for Spring Training, so his promotion to the big leagues is unlikely to come anytime soon.
Condon was ranked as the No. 6 outfielder prospect in baseball last week. When MLB Pipeline's fully-updated Top 100 list was revealed on Friday, Condon came in at No. 29 – down 17 spots from where he debuted in August 2024.
MLB Pipeline has Condon's power tool graded at a 70, while his hit and arm tools earned 55s. Condon's field and run tools got a 50 and a 40, respectively.
Related MLB Stories
BLACKMON TAKES FRONT OFFICE JOB: Just four months after retiring, longtime Colorado outfielder Charlie Blackmon has been hired as Special Assistant to the GM. READ MORE
THORPE FACING ELBOW ISSUES: The White Sox are crossing their fingers for Drew Thorpe, the top prospect they got back in last offseason's blockbuster Dylan Cease trade. READ MORE
ROCKIES ICONS DROP OFF BALLOT: Troy Tulowitzki and Carlos González failed to earn the 5% of votes required to hang around on the Hall of Fame ballot for 2026 and beyond. READ MORE
