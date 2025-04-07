Detroit Tigers Top Prospect Kevin McGonigle Expected to Miss Time With Ankle Injury
Detroit Tigers infield prospect Kevin McGonigle is expected to miss time with an ankle injury, MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Sunday night.
The extent of McGonigle's injury has yet to be determined, per Morosi.
The 20-year-old made one appearance with High-A West Michigan on Friday, going 2-for-5 with two doubles and four RBIs. He was absent from the Whitecaps' lineup the rest of the weekend, though, evidently because of his ankle issue.
McGonigle is currently ranked as the No. 3 prospect in the TIgers' farm system, behind only pitcher Jackson Jobe and outfielder Max Clark. In MLB Pipeline's top 100 rankings, McGonigle comes in at No. 27.
The Tigers selected McGonigle with the No. 37 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. Since turning pro, the shortstop/second baseman has hit .311 with six home runs, 22 doubles, four triples, 54 RBIs, 30 stolen bases, an .860 OPS in 96 games.
McGonigle isn't expected to reach the big leagues until 2027, so the Tigers won't exactly feel any immediate impact when he is out. Still, how much time the young infielder misses could impact his development, so the organization is surely crossing its fingers for the best possible diagnosis.
