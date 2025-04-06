Colorado Rockies Top Prospect Zac Veen Enjoys Breakout Performance at the Plate
Zac Veen didn't perform up to expectations when he reached Triple-A for the first time in 2024, but he is more than making up for that early on in 2025.
The No. 8 prospect in the Colorado Rockies' farm system went 5-for-5 with two doubles, a home run and five RBIs in the Albuquerque Isotopes' 14-3 win over the Salt Lake Bees on Saturday. Veen, who was already batting .318 with a .923 OPS prior to that performance, now owns a .444 batting average and 1.294 OPS seven games into the regular season.
In the 28 Cactus League games he played with the Rockies this spring, Veen hit .270 with an .812 OPS.
The Rockies selected Veen in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft. After spending all of 2021 in Single-A, Veen entered 2022 as the Rockies' No. 1 prospect and the No. 36 prospect in baseball.
Veen's production tailed off when he reached Double-A that year, and his struggles continued at that level in 2023. A flash in the Arizona Complex League didn't lead to much success in 2024, either, as he hit just .220 with a .757 OPS upon reaching Triple-A.
Wrist, back and thumb injuries also limited Veen to just 111 games over the past two seasons, stunting his progression in the process.
Now, the 23-year-old finally seems to be putting it all together. Between his showing in spring training and his breakout with the Isotopes, it may not be long before the Rockies call Veen up to the big leagues.
Colorado just promoted top pitching prospect Chase Dollander for his MLB debut, after all, so Veen could very well be next in line if his bat stays this hot.
