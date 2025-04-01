Tampa Bay Rays Shortstop Prospect Carson Williams Projected to Earn Promotion in July
The Tampa Bay Rays' shortstop of the future, Carson Williams, could become their shortstop of the present sooner rather than later.
MLB Pipeline's Sam Dykstra published an article Tuesday predicting which top prospects would make their big league debuts this season. Dykstra has Williams on the books for an MLB promotion in July, once the Rays are more confident in his ability to make consistent contact against major league pitchers.
Entering the 2025 season, Williams was ranked as the No. 8 prospect in baseball, higher than any other shortstop. His defense has long been praised as big-league ready, but his bat has been less consistent.
Williams took part in Tampa Bay's major league training camp this spring, batting .281 with a .749 OPS and nine strikeouts in 12 Grapefruit League games. Through his first three contests with Triple-A Durham, Williams is batting .364 with an .864 OPS.
Across his three full minor league seasons, Williams has averaged 21 home runs, 21 doubles, eight triples, 73 RBIs, 27 stolen bases and 157 strikeouts per year.
The Rays already have a plus-defender at shortstop in Taylor Walls. It took just 29.0 innings for Walls to reach one defensive run saved, a year after he led all American League shortstops with a 14 Total Zone.
Walls is a career .188 hitter, though, boasting a far lower offensive ceiling than Williams.
Williams, who was the Rays' first-round selection in 2021, turns 22 years old in June.
