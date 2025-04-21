Former All-Star Delivers Solid Rehab Start For Boston Red Sox' Double-A Affiliate
The Boston Red Sox announced that they are going to activate injured starting pitcher Brayan Bello from the injured list on Tuesday night for Game 1 of a series with the Seattle Mariners.
Now, it looks like former All-Star Lucas Giolito won't be that far behind. He made a rehab start for Double-A Portland on Sunday, tossing 5.0 innings and striking out four. He also gave up three earned runs on six hits. He's been on the shelf with a hamstring issue suffered in spring training.
The 30-year-old has made four rehab appearances, pitching to an 0-1 record and a 4.97 ERA. He's thrown 12.2 innings, striking out 13.
A former All-Star with the Chicago White Sox, Giolito has spent eight years in the big leagues with the Washington Nationals, White Sox, Los Angels Angels, and Cleveland Guardians. Though he signed with the Red Sox before the 2024 season, he has yet to appear in a game with them after undergoing Tommy John surgery before the season. He's in the final year of his two-year deal with Boston.
Lifetime, Giolito is 61-62 with a 4.43 ERA.
The Red Sox enter play on Monday at 12-11 overall. They'll finish out the series on Monday morning with their annual "Marathon Monday" game against the Chicago White Sox.
The Mariners and Red Sox begin their series on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. ET. We know that Bello will start for Boston while the Mariners will counter with right-hander Bryce Miller, who last pitched vs. the Reds on Wednesday.
