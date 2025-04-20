Boston Red Sox Prospect Goes Viral For Insane Bat Flip on Saturday
Boston Red Sox prospect Andy Lugo is going viral for his reaction to a game-winning base hit on Saturday night.
Playing for the Single-A Greenville Drive, Lugo stepped to the plate in the 12th inning with the score tied at nine, delivering a shot to deep center. Upon hitting it, he tossed his bat ridiculously high into the air, marking a bat flip for the ages.
Lugo, 21, is not one of the Red Sox' top 30 prospects, per MLB Pipeline. An infielder, he's hitting .273 thus far with a homer and five RBIs. The Red Sox have one of the best systems in baseball, complete with top prospects like Kristian Campbell, Marcelo Mayer and Roman Anthony. Campbell is already on the big-league roster after making the team out of spring training.
Lifetime, Lugo is a .282 hitter in the minors.
At the major league level, the Red Sox are out to a 12-10 start, sitting in third place in the American League East. They'll play game three of a four-game series with the hapless Chicago White Sox on Sunday afternoon. Chicago enters play at 4-16 and with the worst record in the American League.
Right-hander Tanner Houck will pitch for Boston. Coming off a terrible outing against the Tampa Bay Rays, he's 0-2 with a 9.16 ERA. An All-Star in 2024, he has just 11 strikeouts in 18.2 innings.
Sean Burke will take the ball for Chicago. The team's Opening Day starter, he has an ERA of 7.56.
The two teams will finish the series on Monday as part of Patriots Day. First pitch is 11 a.m. ET.
Related MiLB Stories
PAINTING THE CORNERS: Andrew Painter, on the mend from Tommy John surgery in 2023, had a great second rehab start with Single-A Clearwater on Friday. CLICK HERE:
DOWN on the FARM-ELO: Jonny Farmelo, a Top 100 prospect for the Seattle Mariners, is set to return to affiliated action before May as he rehabs a torn ACL. CLICK HERE:
JESUS MADE: The 17-year-old Brewers prospect is already turning heads as the youngest player in Single-A. CLICK HERE: