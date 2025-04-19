Seattle Mariners Provide Great Injury Update on Top Prospect
The Seattle Mariners provided a great injury update on top prospect Jonny Farmelo, who tore his ACL last season with Low-A Modesto.
Per Assistant General Manager Andy McKay, via Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710, Farmelo is already playing in extended spring training games and will be joining High-A Everett before the beginning of May. At least that's the plan.
“There’s still going to be some some workload restrictions with him, but he will be back in there,” McKay said. “There’s a lot of people around the industry that think he’s our best prospect, which is great that you have real arguments going on outside.”
Farmelo is ranked as the No. 6 prospect in the organization and is the No. 92 prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline.
Earlier this month, we spoke on the "Refuse to Lose" podcast with Chris Correa of the Turlock Journal, who covers the Modesto Nuts, and saw Farmelo play last year. You can listen to the full interview in the player below.
Farmelo, 20, is the former No. 29 pick in the draft out of the Virginia high school ranks (2023). He's a career .264 hitter in the minor leagues. Though he made his pro debut in the 2023 California League playoffs, his counting stats are all from 2024. He had four homers, 25 RBIs and 18 stolen bases.
The following is a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Using very unorthodox swing mechanics, Farmelo displayed an advanced approach, taking walks and making good swing decisions from the left side of the plate while showing he was already getting to some of his impressive raw power. The Mariners thought he was more power-over-hit when he first joined the organization, but there’s more confidence it’s leveled out a little.
