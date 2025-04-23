Former Batting Champion Hits Home Run in First Minor League Rehab Game
Former New York Yankees' batting champion D.J. LeMahieu got off to a good start on his rehab assignment with the Double-A Somerset Patriots on Tuesday.
LeMahieu, who has been out the whole season with a calf issue, went 2-for-3 with a homer and two RBIs.
LeMahieu is heading into his 14th major league season with the Chicago Cubs, Colorado Rockies and Yankees. A three-time All-Star, he's a lifetime .289 hitter who won the National League batting title in 2016 (.348) and the American League batting title in the COVID-shortened 2020 season (.364).
He also has seven separate seasons of double-digit home runs in his career.
LeMahieu played in just 67 games last season for the Yankees, hitting only .204 as he battled other injuries, so this who saga has surely been a frustrating development for a player who was hoping to remain healthy.
In addition to his strong batting averages, LeMahieu has 124 career home runs. He hit a career-high 26 with the Yankees back in 2019.
New York enters play on Wednesday at 14-10 overall and in first place in the American League East. They'll finish out a series with the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday before starting a home series on Friday with the division-rival Toronto Blue Jays.
Toronto is currently 12-12 and has lost four consecutive games entering a game against the Astros on Wednesday.
Somerset will continue its series with the Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies) on Wednesday. It's unknown how long LeMahieu will need on his rehab assignment.
Related MiLB Stories
PAINTING THE CORNERS: Andrew Painter, on the mend from Tommy John surgery in 2023, had a great second rehab start with Single-A Clearwater on Friday. CLICK HERE:
DOWN on the FARM-ELO: Jonny Farmelo, a Top 100 prospect for the Seattle Mariners, is set to return to affiliated action before May as he rehabs a torn ACL. CLICK HERE:
BIG BAT FLIP: Andy Lugo, playing for the Greenville Drive, delivered maybe the most insane bat flip of all-time this weekend after a game-winning hit. CLICK HERE: