Here's How Baltimore Orioles Star Gunnar Henderson Did on Day 1 of Rehab Assignment
Baltimore Orioles star Gunnar Henderson went 1-for-3 in his first rehab game of the season on Friday. Battling back from a right intercostal strain that has him on the major league injured list, Henderson suited up for the Triple-A Norfolk Tides.
The Tides lost 9-2 to the Durham Bulls on Triple-A Opening Day. The Bulls are the affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays.
Henderson's single was clocked at 105.9 MPH off the bat. He's hoping to need just a handful of games at Triple-A before getting back to the Orioles. He's eligible to come off the injured list next week.
One of the game's best players, Henderson finished fourth in the American League MVP voting a season ago, behind Aaron Judge, Bobby Witt Jr. and Juan Soto. An Alabama native, Henderson is headed into the fourth year of his career, all with the Orioles.
He's a .268 lifetime hitter with 69 homers and 192 RBIs. For fun, he's a career .276 hitter in the minors with 37 homers and 161 RBIs.
Henderson last suited up for Norfolk in 2022, when he played 65 games prior to his major league call-up.
The Tides will take on the Bulls again on Saturday, while the Orioles will battle with the Toronto Blue Jays. The Orioles are 1-1 on the year after losing on Friday night, 8-2.
Henderson helped lead the O's to the American League playoffs again last season, but they were beaten in the wild card round by the upstart Kansas City Royals in two games.
Related MiLB Stories
ANOTHER REHAB START: Brayan Bello, on the shelf for the Boston Red Sox, will pitch for Triple-A Worcester. Here are the details. CLICK HERE:
FORMER ALL-STAR BACK TO SEATTLE: Drew Pomeranz, 36, didn't make the Mariners out of spring training, but he's back in the organization on a minor league deal. CLICK HERE:
WS CHAMP TO REHAB AT TRIPLE-A: Lance McCullers, who is a two-time World Series champ for the Astros, is working his way back. CLICK HERE: