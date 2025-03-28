Boston Red Sox' Highly-Paid Starter to Make Rehab Start at Triple-A
Boston Red Sox' starting pitcher Brayan Bello will make a rehab start for Triple-A Worcester next Tuesday, according to a report from Ian Browne of MLB.com.
Brayan Bello pitched yesterday in Fort Myers. He will start a rehab assignment with Worcester in Jacksonville on Tuesday. He will pitch again a week from Sunday. He is eligible to rejoin the Red Sox in April 11, when the club opens a three game series in Chicago.
Bello is on the injured list with a shoulder issue.
Bello, 25, signed a six-year contract before the 2024 season. He's under contract through 2029 and there is an option for 2030. The deal is worth $55 million guaranteed.
He's 28-27 for his career with 4.42 ERA. He went 14-8 with a 4.49 ERA a season ago. He's one of multiple Red Sox pitchers on the injured list right now, including Kutter Crawford, Lucas Giolito, and Liam Hendriks. He'll eventually join Giolito, Tanner Houck, Walker Buehler and Garrett Crochet in the starting rotation.
The Red Sox finished 81-81 last season and missed the playoffs, but they enter this year with championship expectations after acquiring Crochet, Alex Bregman and Buehler over the offseason.
They are 1-0 after defeating the Texas Rangers on Thursday and the two teams will play again on Friday night.
As for the Worcester Red Sox, they opened up the regular season on Friday against the Syracuse Mets, the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Mets.
The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, who Bello will be pitching against, are the Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins.
