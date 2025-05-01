Here's When Dylan Moore is Expected to Return From Injury For Seattle Mariners
Before beating the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday afternoon, the Seattle Mariners delivered a mixed bag of injury news.
On the negative side, the M's announced that Luke Raley is likely to miss two months after suffering a strained oblique before Tuesday's game. However, Dylan Moore, who went on the injured list this week because of inflammation in his right hip, is expected back early next week when the Mariners play the Athletics in Sacramento.
Per Adam Jude of the Seattle Times on social media:
Mariners are considering all options, Justin Hollander says, to add depth to the roster in the wake of so many injuries.
Good news, he adds, is Dylan Moore is feeling better and is on track to return next week when M’s are in Sacramento.
Moore, 32, has been a big part of the M's success thus far in 2025. He's hitting .286 with six homers, nine RBIs and five stolen bases, while also posting a .346 on-base percentage. Though he entered the year as a utility player, he's found himself assuming a mostly-everyday role in the wake of injuries to Ryan Bliss and Victor Robles. He's hit leadoff against left-handed pitching.
A seven-year veteran, Moore is a lifetime .210 hitter. A defensive wiz, he won the Gold Glove at the "utility" position in 2024. In his absence, the Mariners will continue to lean on Miles Mastrobuoni, Leo Rivas and the newly-recalled Samad Taylor.
The Mariners will play the Rangers for three games beginning Friday night before starting that series with the Athletics on Monday night.
