MLB Network Gives Awesome Breakdown of Adjustments Made By Seattle Mariners' Sensation
Through 22 games played for the Seattle Mariners this season, Jorge Polanco has been a revelation at the plate. After hitting just .213 with 16 homers last season, Polanco already has nine homers and 25 RBIs this season. He's hitting .384 with a .418 on-base percentage entering the weekend, putting himself in the All-Star (and MVP) conversations through the first month.
So what's changed from last year's struggles?
Well, health is certainly part of it. Polanco had surgery in the offseason to repair his left patellar tendon, which is clearly allowing him be more powerful. Comfort could be part of it, now that Polanco is in year two in Seattle. Coaching could be part of it, as he now has a full year of Edgar Martinez and Kevin Seitzer at his disposal.
And adjustments to his stance are part of it as well, at least according to Mark DeRosa of MLB Network. WATCH below as DeRosa breaks down the differences between his set-up in 2024 and 2025.
Polanco re-signed with the Mariners in the offseason on a one-year deal worth $7.75 million after the M's declined his $12.5 million team option. Thus far, it looks like one of the best decisions of the offseason to bring him back.
The Mariners are off on Thursday but they will be back in action on Friday when they take on the Texas Rangers in Arlington.
Seattle is 18-12 overall and in first place while Texas is 16-15 and in fourth. They've lost seven of their last 10.
