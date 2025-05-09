Here's How Many More Minor League Rehab Starts Seattle Mariners' George Kirby Will Need
The Seattle Mariners are getting closer to seeing George Kirby back on a major league mound.
According to general manager Justin Hollander, Kirby will pitch on Saturday at Triple-A Tacoma. At that point, they'll anticipate that he'll need one more rehab outing before getting back into the big-league rotation. He's been shut down since March 7 with right shoulder inflammation.
Adam Jude of the Seattle Times opines that the earliest we could see Kirby is in the May 22-24 series at the Houston Astros.
Kirby made his first rehab start last Sunday for the Rainiers, tossing three solid innings. He threw 42 pitches, striking out three and giving up just one run. When he returns to the rotation, it's likely that prospect Logan Evans gets sent back down to Tacoma, but that determination will be made as Kirby gets healthy.
In addition to missing Kirby, the M's are also missing Logan Gilbert, who is out with a Grade 1 flexor strain. The Mariners are reportedly hoping to get him back in the rotation by mid-June and he could throw a bullpen by the end of this six-game homestand.
An All-Star in 2023, Kirby is 35-26 lifetime with a 3.43 ERA. He went 14-11 a season ago.
Seattle enters play on Friday night at 22-14 and in first place in the American League West, leading the A's by three games. They'll start a three-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night at 6:38 p.m. PT.
Luis Castillo pitches against Kevin Gausman.
