What is Wrong with Seattle Mariners' Bryce Miller? Here's a Possible Answer
The Seattle Mariners suffered a very tough defeat on Monday night, losing 7-6 against the Athletics in 11 innings. However, before the questionable decision-making at the end of the game, there was a another questionable start from M's pitcher Bryce Miller.
Miller, 26, was one of the best pitchers in the American League last season, going 12-8 with a 2.94 ERA. He struck out 171 batters against just 45 walks in 180.1 innings.
This year, it's been a different story, as Miller has a 4.15 ERA, and he's already walked 19 batters in 34.2 innings. His 1.47 WHIP is much higher than his career average of 1.09.
So, what's wrong? Well, Miller has complained of arm soreness and back stiffness at various points of the season, so there's always the chance that something is physically wrong.
But, we've pointed to a possible mechanical issue for Miller as well, at least in Monday's start.
And look, I was a Division III pitcher and a junior college pitching coach, I don't claim to have all the answers, but something stuck out to me on Monday. It wasn't just that Miller was missing location, it's that he was missing location in the same way each time: Either way up and in to a righty, or way down and away. It screams of "his arm is lagging," and here's what I mean, as stated in video form below.
All right, let's start here. This was from his last start against the Angels (top right). And this is just one pitch, but this is a good pitch. This was a splitter to Mike Trout. That ended up being strike three. I've stopped the video, basically right where Bryce Miller is landing. When he lands you can see that his arm is out in front of him. He's clearly on top of the baseball. Okay, you want to throw the ball down in the zone on this pitch. He's able to do that. He's on top. His arm is out front.
Then we go to yesterday against the A's. Okay, again, the frame has stopped right where Bryce Miller is about to release the ball. You can see his arm is slightly behind where it should be. Again, it is slight, it is small, but that is a very big issue when you're talking about precise location. So this pitch, he's not as out in front of as he was with the splitter. This is a fastball. And look, your arm is going to release the ball no matter what. Your arm at this point has two choices. One, release it here and the ball sails on you, or two, you fall over towards the first base side, you carry the ball with you and the ball goes basically into the left handed batters box. Bryce obviously does the first, releases it here and the pitch ends up in the middle of the plate and up, and actually riding in because basically the ball has sailed on him.
You have to be able to get your timing right on each pitch in order to be consistent, and until Miller finds a way to get his release point the same on each offering, he's going to continue to struggle.
He's now 2-3 with that 4.15.
The Mariners will play the A's again on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. PT.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," talking about the series win over the Texas Rangers and the return of Matt Brash to the bullpen. Furthermore, Brady explains why Saturday's game featured his possible favorite inning of the season. Also, what's next for George Kirby now that he's made a rehab start? And former M's pitcher Paul Abbott stops by the show, as he now serves as the pitching coach for the Las Vegas Aviators (Athletics). CLICK HERE:
THE LATEST ON RANDY: Randy Arozarena left Sunday's game early with a possible injury. What's the latest? CLICK HERE:
ANY OUTSIDE HELP? According to Buster Olney of ESPN, the trade market will be thin this year, meaning the Mariners will have to keep patching holes with their internal options. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.