What is Wrong with Seattle Mariners' Bryce Miller? Here's a Possible Answer

Miller struggled again on Monday night, lasting just four innings against the Athletics. He's already walked 19 batters in just 34.2 innings, so what's going on? We attempt to get the answer.

Brady Farkas

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryce Miller (50) throws against the Athletics during the first inning at Sutter Health Park on May 5.
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryce Miller (50) throws against the Athletics during the first inning at Sutter Health Park on May 5. / Dennis Lee-Imagn Images
The Seattle Mariners suffered a very tough defeat on Monday night, losing 7-6 against the Athletics in 11 innings. However, before the questionable decision-making at the end of the game, there was a another questionable start from M's pitcher Bryce Miller.

Miller, 26, was one of the best pitchers in the American League last season, going 12-8 with a 2.94 ERA. He struck out 171 batters against just 45 walks in 180.1 innings.

This year, it's been a different story, as Miller has a 4.15 ERA, and he's already walked 19 batters in 34.2 innings. His 1.47 WHIP is much higher than his career average of 1.09.

So, what's wrong? Well, Miller has complained of arm soreness and back stiffness at various points of the season, so there's always the chance that something is physically wrong.

But, we've pointed to a possible mechanical issue for Miller as well, at least in Monday's start.

And look, I was a Division III pitcher and a junior college pitching coach, I don't claim to have all the answers, but something stuck out to me on Monday. It wasn't just that Miller was missing location, it's that he was missing location in the same way each time: Either way up and in to a righty, or way down and away. It screams of "his arm is lagging," and here's what I mean, as stated in video form below.

​All ​right, ​let's ​start ​here. ​This ​was ​from ​his ​last ​start ​against ​the ​Angels (top right). ​And ​this ​is ​just ​one ​pitch, ​but ​this ​is ​a ​good ​pitch. ​This ​was ​a ​splitter ​to ​Mike ​Trout. ​That ​ended ​up ​being ​strike ​three. ​I've ​stopped ​the ​video, basically ​right ​where ​Bryce ​Miller ​is ​landing. ​When ​he ​lands ​you ​can ​see ​that ​his ​arm ​is ​out ​in ​front ​of ​him. ​He's ​clearly ​on ​top ​of ​the ​baseball. ​Okay, ​you ​want ​to ​throw ​the ​ball ​down ​in ​the ​zone ​on ​this ​pitch. ​He's ​able ​to ​do ​that. ​He's ​on ​top. ​His ​arm ​is ​out ​front.

Then ​we ​go ​to ​yesterday ​against ​the ​A's. ​Okay, ​again, ​the ​frame ​has ​stopped ​right ​where ​Bryce ​Miller ​is ​about ​to ​release ​the ​ball. ​You ​can ​see ​his ​arm ​is ​slightly ​behind ​where ​it ​should ​be. ​Again, ​it ​is ​slight, ​it ​is ​small, ​but ​that is ​a ​very ​big ​issue ​when ​you're ​talking ​about ​precise ​location. ​So ​this ​pitch, ​he's ​not ​as ​out ​in ​front ​of ​as ​he ​was ​with ​the ​splitter. ​This ​is ​a ​fastball. ​And ​look, ​your ​arm ​is ​going ​to ​release ​the ​ball ​no ​matter ​what. Your ​arm ​at ​this ​point ​has ​two ​choices. ​One, ​release ​it ​here ​and ​the ​ball ​sails ​on ​you, ​or ​two, ​you ​fall ​over ​towards ​the ​first ​base ​side, ​you ​carry ​the ​ball ​with ​you ​and ​the ​ball ​goes ​basically ​into ​the ​left ​handed ​batters ​box. ​Bryce ​obviously ​does ​the ​first, ​releases ​it ​here ​and ​the ​pitch ​ends ​up ​in ​the ​middle ​of ​the ​plate ​and ​up, ​and ​actually ​riding ​in ​because ​basically ​the ​ball ​has ​sailed ​on ​him.

You have to be able to get your timing right on each pitch in order to be consistent, and until Miller finds a way to get his release point the same on each offering, he's going to continue to struggle.

He's now 2-3 with that 4.15.

The Mariners will play the A's again on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. PT.

