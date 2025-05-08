Randy Arozarena on Historic Streak as Seattle Mariners Continue Solid Start to Season
The Seattle Mariners beat the Athletics 6-5 on Wednesday afternoon to run their record to 22-14 this season. At eight games over .500, the Mariners are now three games up in the American League West entering play on Thursday.
Randy Arozarena, back in the outfield after a little hamstring issue, went 1-for-2 with two walks in the win, pushing his on-base streak to 30 games.
Per Mariners PR on social media:
Randy Arozarena has reached base safely (via a hit, walk or HBP) in 30-consecutive games, the longest on-base streak by an @Mariners player since Teoscar Hernández (30 G, Aug. 15-Sept. 16, 2023).
Acquired at the trade deadline last season, Arozarena is now hitting .223 with a .377 on-base percentage. He's got five homers, 18 RBIs and eight stolen bases. He's also scored 17 runs and been a fixture in the middle of the Seattle order.
A seven-year veteran of the St. Louis Cardinals, Tampa Bay Rays and Mariners, he's a .252 lifetime hitter with 96 home runs. He won the Rookie of the Year in 2021 and helped lead the Rays to the World Series in 2020. He earned an All-Star nod in 2022.
The Mariners are off on Thursday but Arozarena will have an opportunity to extend his streak on Friday night, when the M's take on the Toronto Blue Jays at T-Mobile Park.
First pitch is set for 6:40 pm. PT as the Mariners send righty Luis Castillo to the mound. The Jays have not named a starter as of this posting.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," talking about the series win over the Texas Rangers and the return of Matt Brash to the bullpen. Furthermore, Brady explains why Saturday's game featured his possible favorite inning of the season. Also, what's next for George Kirby now that he's made a rehab start? And former M's pitcher Paul Abbott stops by the show, as he now serves as the pitching coach for the Las Vegas Aviators (Athletics). CLICK HERE:
MUNOZ THE MAN: Andres Munoz walked a tightrope on Monday night, doing something only done once before in team history. CLICK HERE:
WHAT's UP WITH BRYCE? Bryce Miller has struggled so far this season, and we think we've found a mechanical flaw. What's our thought? CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.