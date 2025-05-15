Here's How San Diego Padres Veteran Yu Darvish Performed in First Rehab Start
San Diego Padres right-hander Yu Darvish began his rehab assignment on Wednesday night, tossing four innings for Triple-A El Paso.
Darvish has been out all season because of right elbow inflammation, but reports indicate he could be back in the big leagues soon.
Darvish, 38, struck out four and gave up two earned runs for El Paso. He gave up two hits and walked one.
Darvish is heading into the 13th year of his major league career with the Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers and Padres. Lifetime, he's 110-88 with a 3.58 ERA. He's won double-digit games in five different seasons and is also a five-time All-Star.
Darvish also led the majors in wins during the COVID 2020 season, when he went 8-3 in 12 starts. He also had a sterling 2.01 ERA that year. He's got four seasons receiving votes in the Cy Young race.
This is all in addition to the work he's done over his career in Japan's NPB. He went 93-38 with a 1.99 ERA over seven seasons in Japan, and he's one of the most decorated Japanese players to come to the United States. He helped Team Japan win the World Baseball Classic title in both 2009 and 2023.
When Darvish returns, he'll join a potent starting rotation that is anchored by Dylan Cease and Michael King. The Padres enter play on Thursday at 27-15 and in second place in the National League West.
They'll open up a series with the Seattle Mariners on Friday night at Petco Park.
