Boston Red Sox Are Only Farm System in Baseball to Accomplish This Feat
With Roman Anthony (No. 1) and Marcelo Mayer (No. 8), the Boston Red Sox are officially the only team in baseball with two Top-10 prospects in their system.
Anthony is a former second-round pick of the Red Sox in 2022. He's dominated the minor leagues to the tune of a .286 career average, and he's hitting .302 this season at Triple-A Worcester. He just turned 21 years old and Tuesday. The Red Sox seem unable to call him up at this time given roster constraint issues, and he may need to wait for an injury to get his first opportunity.
Mayer, 22, was the No. 3 pick in the 2021 draft out of the California high school ranks. He's also putting together a great season at Triple-A, hitting .269 with seven homers, 35 RBIs and a .333 on-base percentage. Like with Anthony, there are roster issues preventing Mayer from getting the call. Kristian Campbell, Trevor Story and David Hamilton are already entrenched in the middle infield, and Alex Bregman is at third base.
The Red Sox enter play on Tuesday at 22-21 and in second place in the American League East. After getting pummeled by the Detroit Tigers on Monday, the two teams will play again at 6:40 p.m. ET.
Brayan Bello will pitch for Boston while Tyler Holton will get the ball for the Tigers. Bello, who started the year on the injured list, has gone 2-0 with a 2.01 ERA. Holton, a lefty, is 2-2 with a 3.12.
