Detroit Tigers Option Former Top Infield Prospect Down to Triple-A Toledo
After hitting just .111 in 18 games this season, Detroit Tigers infielder Jace Jung has been sent to Triple-A Toledo.
Outfielder Akil Baddoo has been called up to take his place, per an announcement from the team on social media:
Jung just graduated off the MLB Pipeline Top 30 prospects list, but he was ranked as the No. 4 prospect in the organization just last year. He made his major league debut in 2024, hitting .241 in 34 games. He has yet to hit a major league homer in his career and has just six RBIs.
He's the brother of Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung and the two went viral for their fun moments during a series against each other over the weekend.
As for Baddoo, he's now set to see big-league action in his fifth different major league season. A lifetime .226 hitter, he hit 13 homers in 2021. He's hitting .245 in the minors this season with seven total homers, six of which have come at Triple-A.
The Tigers enter play on Wednesday at 28-15 and owners of the best record in the American League. They'll be back in action on Wednesday night against the Boston Red Sox at Comerica Park.
First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. ET as defending American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal goes up against rookie right-hander Hunter Dobbins.
Skubal has been excellent this season, going 4-2 thus far with a 2.08 ERA. He's got 50 strikeouts and just one walk in his last six outings.
Related MiLB Stories
DUELING CYCLES?: An Athletics minor leaguer and an Astros top prospect each hit for the cycle on Saturday afternoon. When is the last time that two MiLB players hit for the cycle in the same day? CLICK HERE:
LOOKING AROUND: The Mets are reportedly interested in trading for Luis Robert Jr., and the White Sox reportedly have their eyes on a Mets pitching prospect. CLICK HERE:
IS IT TIME? At least one scout thinks the Red Sox should call up Marcelo Mayer. CLICK HERE: