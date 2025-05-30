Here's How Seattle Mariners' All-Star Fared in Critical Minor League Rehab Appearance
Working back from a Grade 1 flexor strain that has shelved him since the end of April, Seattle Mariners' All-Star Logan Gilbert made a critical first rehab start with Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday night.
Gilbert went 1.2 innings before hitting his 45-pitch limit against the Salt Lake Bees. He allowed two hits and one run. He walked two and struck out three. He only threw 24 of his 45 pitches for strikes and was in the 95-96 mph realm, though he did hit as high as 96.8.
According to Adam Jude of the Seattle Times, Gilbert feels "pretty optimistic" about his health. He said he anticipates that he'll only need one more rehab start, but the team will ultimately decide that.
Gilbert is getting healthy at the right time for a Mariners team that has lost five of its last seven games. In addition to Gilbert, Bryce Miller is returning from the injured list on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins and George Kirby has just returned from shoulder inflammation, though he's struggled in two starts since coming back.
The 28-year-old Gilbert is out to a solid start for the M's this season, going 1-1 with a 2.37 ERA through his first six starts. He's struck out 44 batters in 30.1 innings. He was an All-Star last season.
The Mariners enter play on Friday at 30-25 and in first place in the American League West, though by just 0.5 games over the Houston Astros. The M's will take on the Minnesota Twins with first pitch coming at 7:10 p.m. PT. Bryan Woo will start on the mound.
