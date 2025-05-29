Brady's Spin: Demoting Logan Evans Might Be Unfair, But It's Totally Understandable
On Wednesday, the Seattle Mariners surprised some fans by sending youngster Logan Evans down to Triple-A Tacoma.
Evans, 23, has made six starts for Seattle, going 3-1 with a 2.83 ERA. He just threw an eight-inning gem on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals.
His demotion is not a demotion because of performance, it's a demotion because of roster constraints. Bryce Miller is coming back from the injured list soon, maybe even as soon as Friday. Someone was always going to go down as the rotation got healthier, and it makes sense for it to be Evans.
As noted by insider Luke Arkins, Evans has never thrown more than 107 IP in his collegiate or professional life. He's already at 60.2 IP right now. It makes sense to pull back the reigns in the minor leagues and skip some starts or work in some short starts to try to keep him healthy moving forward.
Emerson Hancock, on the other hand, has reached the 154-inning plateau in his professional career. He's much more built up for a longer runway in the big leagues, and even he will likely go down once Logan Gilbert is healthy in a few weeks (he's making his first rehab start on Thursday at Triple-A).
So, look, it might be "unfair" that Evans gets the axe after a solid start, but it's not at all surprising. For an organization that is known to be conservative with their pitchers health, it makes all the sense in the world.
The Mariners will play the Nationals on Thursday at 6:40 p.m. PT.
