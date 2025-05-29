ESPN Researcher Says 'There's No Question That Cal Raleigh is Best Catcher in the Sport'
After a multi-home run game on Tuesday, Seattle Mariners' catcher Cal Raleigh now has 19 home runs this season, which leads the American League. He's also got 37 RBIs and a .258 batting average, which pairs with his Platinum Glove-winning defense behind the plate.
Appearing on the Baseball Tonight podcast with Buster Olney on Wednesday, ESPN researcher Paul Hembekides said there's "No question" that Raleigh is the best catcher in the sport, and he also provided some numbers that prove he's among the most productive players in the league, regardless of position.
Highest wRC+ at any position this season
(min. 125 PA):
Aaron Judge -- 242 (as RF)
CAL RALEIGH -- 219 (as C)
Freddie Freeman -- 187 (as 1B)
Shohei Ohtani -- 181 (as DH)
From Wednesday’s pod
*It should be noted that those numbers are from prior to Wednesday's game, in which Raleigh went 1-for-4 with a single.*
It seems almost a certain lock that Raleigh will make his first All-Star Game this summer, and he's also in the running for the American League MVP at the 1/3 mark of the season. He's the leader of the Mariners and a major reason why they are 30-24 through the first 54 games.
Seattle enters play on Thursday at 0.5 games up in the American League West. The Mariners are seeking their first division title since the 2001 season.
The M's will have a tough task at hand on Thursday night when they take on MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at 6:40 p.m. PT. Emerson Hancock will be on the mound for Seattle.
