Here's When New York Yankees Star Could Begin Minor League Rehab Assignment
New York Yankees' slugger Giancarlo Stanton is at least two weeks away from a minor league rehab assignment, according to general manager Brian Cashman.
Stanton has been on the injured list all season because of dueling elbow issues, and Cashman says he'll face live batting practice for the next two weeks before embarking on a rehab assignment. Given that he didn't play at all in spring training, Stanton figures to need a lengthy rehab assignment, likely spanning multiple levels.
Cashman made the comments on MLB Network Radio on Sunday.
The 35-year-old Stanton is a 15-year veteran of the Miami Marlins and Yankees, spending eight years on South Beach and seven with New York. When he debuts, he will hit the 16-year mark and have spent half his career in each spot. A lifetime .257 hitter, Stanton is one of the most prodigious power hitters in all of baseball, popping 429 blasts in his career. That makes him the current leader in that category among active players.
Stanton led the National League in home runs (37) in 2014 and led baseball (59) in 2017. He won the National League MVP that year and is a five-time All-Star. He's also a major reason why the Yankees advanced to the World Series in 2024, putting up a monstrous postseason that saw him hit seven home runs, including four in the ALCS alone.
At the big-league level, the Yankees enter play on Sunday at 31-20 and in first place in the American League East. They'll play the Rockies at 3:10 p.m. ET.
