Marcelo Mayer Could Be on Verge of Promotion For Boston Red Sox
While not official yet, there's certainly a chance that Boston Red Sox' top prospect Marcelo Mayer could get his first major league opportunity in the coming days.
Alex Bregman left Friday's game with a leg issue and could require an injured list stint, per Rob Bradford of WEEI, which could open the door for Mayer.
Cora confirmed Bregman has gone for MRI. Said woke up feeling worse. Sounds like IL stint. Ruled out Devers at 3B. Didn’t rule out Mayer for call-up.
If Mayer gets called up, it's unclear if he'd play third or if additional shifting would go on. Mayer has traditionally worked at short and second.
The No. 8 prospect in the game, per MLB Pipeline, he was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 draft out of the California high school ranks.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Mayer has a fluid left-handed stroke and makes decent swing decisions, though he's been more aggressive at the plate and sought more power as he has gotten stronger. He stands out with his bat speed and exit velocities and has improved his ability to drive pitches to his pull side, though a propensity to make ground-ball contact may cap his power output at 20-25 homers per year. He still needs to make adjustments against non-fastballs (1.019 OPS against heaters in 2024, .690 vs. everything else) and same-side pitchers (.896 OPS against righties, .674 vs. lefties).
Playing at Triple-A Worcester, Mayer is hitting .271 this season with nine homers and 43 RBIs.
Related MiLB Stories
MAYER TO WBC? According to reports out of Mexico, Boston Red Sox' top prospect Marcelo Mayer is interested in representing Mexico at the WBC. CLICK HERE:
MAGIC IN GREENSBORO? Keiner Delgado, a top-30 prospect for the Pittsburgh Pirates, had a three-homer game on Wednesday, continuing a ridiculous streak for the High-A franchise. CLICK HERE:
SLOAN TIME: Ryan Sloan, a second-round pick of the Mariners, continues to thrive in his first professional season at Single-A Modesto. CLICK HERE: