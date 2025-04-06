Recent International Signing Joins Toronto Blue Jays Top Prospect List After Will Wagner Moves On
With infielder Will Wagner graduating out of the Top 30 prospect lists for the Toronto Blue Jays, young shortstop Christopher Polanco is in, according to MLB Pipeline.
The 17-year-old was signed this offseason as part of the international signing period. The outlet ranked him as the No. 22 international prospect in the class.
Not set for his US debut yet, Polanco has been assigned to the Jays' affiliate in the Dominican Summer League.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Toronto brought in a big talent of its own in Polanco, MLB Pipeline’s No. 22 prospect in the international class. Polanco signed for $2,297,500, making him the Jays’ largest international addition since Enmanuel Bonilla signed for $4.1 million two years earlier.
A lot of Polanco’s current and future value stems from his hit tool from the left side. He impressed international evaluators with his bat speed from a young age, and he shows a repeated ability to barrel balls. He can drive the ball to all fields, and his particular strength comes from turning on balls on the inside part of the plate. At just 5-foot-10, he doesn’t have great size just yet, and there isn’t room for significant projection either, dulling his power outlook.
The Blue Jays are not known to have a great farm system and they've struggled to bring in homegrown talent since the Vladimir Guerrero Jr./Bo Bichette days. However, if Toronto keeps striking out on big free agents, they are going to have to be better at maximize their in-house options. Though Polanco is years away from arriving in the big leagues, he'd be a significant win for the player development team if he works out.
