Minor League Baseball

Recent International Signing Joins Toronto Blue Jays Top Prospect List After Will Wagner Moves On

Christopher Polanco, who was just signed this year, joins the Top 30 list as Will Wagner graduates.

Brady Farkas

The Toronto Blue Jays Batting helmets and bats sit in the dugout during batting practice before a game against the Colorado Rockies at Rogers Centre in 2024.
The Toronto Blue Jays Batting helmets and bats sit in the dugout during batting practice before a game against the Colorado Rockies at Rogers Centre in 2024. / Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
In this story:

With infielder Will Wagner graduating out of the Top 30 prospect lists for the Toronto Blue Jays, young shortstop Christopher Polanco is in, according to MLB Pipeline.

The 17-year-old was signed this offseason as part of the international signing period. The outlet ranked him as the No. 22 international prospect in the class.

Not set for his US debut yet, Polanco has been assigned to the Jays' affiliate in the Dominican Summer League.

The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:

Toronto brought in a big talent of its own in Polanco, MLB Pipeline’s No. 22 prospect in the international class. Polanco signed for $2,297,500, making him the Jays’ largest international addition since Enmanuel Bonilla signed for $4.1 million two years earlier.

A lot of Polanco’s current and future value stems from his hit tool from the left side. He impressed international evaluators with his bat speed from a young age, and he shows a repeated ability to barrel balls. He can drive the ball to all fields, and his particular strength comes from turning on balls on the inside part of the plate. At just 5-foot-10, he doesn’t have great size just yet, and there isn’t room for significant projection either, dulling his power outlook.

The Blue Jays are not known to have a great farm system and they've struggled to bring in homegrown talent since the Vladimir Guerrero Jr./Bo Bichette days. However, if Toronto keeps striking out on big free agents, they are going to have to be better at maximize their in-house options. Though Polanco is years away from arriving in the big leagues, he'd be a significant win for the player development team if he works out.

Related MiLB Stories

ARROYO BACK IN ACTION: Edwin Arroyo, who missed all of 2024 with a torn labrum, showed out in his first game action since 2023 for the Reds' Double-A affiliate. CLICK HERE:

SIMPSON, ANYONE? Chandler Simpson, arguably the fastest man in baseball, showed off his trademark speed by beating out a routine grounder to first this weekend. CLICK HERE:

FEELIN IT, FELNIN: Felnin Celesten, another of the Seattle Mariners' top prospects, began his minor league season on a great note with Low-A Modesto. CLICK HERE:

Published |Modified
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is the senior writer for “Minor League Baseball on SI’’ and the host of “The Payoff Pitch’’ podcast, which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. Follow Brady on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady.

Home/INTERNATIONAL