Kansas City Royals Star Prospect Goes Viral For Hitting Home Run Out of Stadium
Kansas City Royals top prospect Jac Caglianone is making his presence felt at Double-A Northwest Arkansas, smacking home run that went out of the entire stadium on Saturday night. You can see it below, courtesy of MLB Pipeline:
Recently, minor league baseball insider Sam Dykstra said that Caglianone had the best power of any prospect in the minor leagues. He's currently ranked as the No. 21 prospect in the sport, via MLB Pipeline, and he'll eventually pair with Bobby Witt Jr. to make an exciting nucleus for the Royals, who advanced to the American League Division Series last season.
A first-round pick (2024), Caglianone led the Florida Gators to a College World Series berth in 2024, and because of his robust college experience, he could be a quick riser through the minor leagues. MLB.com predicts that he'll make his major league debut in 2026.
He hit .241 in 29 games after getting drafted last year, playing for High-A Quad Cities. He had two home runs and 14 RBI.
He's 2-for-8 in the first two games of the Double-A season, which began on Friday.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Caglianone’s power was arguably the best in the 2024 Draft class. The left-handed slugger maxed out with a 121.7 mph exit velocity as a junior and didn’t stop there with a 117.3 mph max EV in the Fall League, second-best among batted balls measured by Statcast. That comes from Caglianone’s major strength at 6-foot-5 and the long levers that come with such a frame. He significantly cut his swing-and-miss rate in college in ’24, but he also swung a ton in general with a 39 percent chase rate.
Related MiLB Stories
ARROYO BACK IN ACTION: Edwin Arroyo, who missed all of 2024 with a torn labrum, showed out in his first game action since 2023 for the Reds' Double-A affiliate. CLICK HERE:
SIMPSON, ANYONE? Chandler Simpson, arguably the fastest man in baseball, showed off his trademark speed by beating out a routine grounder to first this weekend. CLICK HERE:
FEELIN IT, FELNIN: Felnin Celesten, another of the Seattle Mariners' top prospects, began his minor league season on a great note with Low-A Modesto. CLICK HERE: